Mary Sue Ray, 79, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
Mary was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, scuba diving and genealogy. She loved helping her church family and was very family oriented. Mary touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Martha Clements; father of her children, Thomas Ray Sr.; siblings, Martha 'Tillie' Coones, Juanita Janes, John Pat Clements, James Michael Clements, Thomas Walter Clements, Geraldine Coleman and Jerry Clements.
She is survived by her children, Thomas (Wendy) Ray Jr., James E. Ray, Tonya Wilson, Valerie (Brian) Jones and Christopher (Tim Dalton) Ray; siblings, Jean C. Boone, Fred Clements Jr., Marilyn Ballard, Robert Lee Clements and Joseph Charles Clements; and five grandchildren, Nicholas Wilson, Austin Ray, Dylan Jones, Rebekah Wilson and Wyatt Jones; along with a host of nieces, nephews and many other family members and friends.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with cremation to follow. Cremains burial will be at a later date in St. Rose Cemetery in Springfield. Visitation will be from Friday from 3-8 p.m. at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville.
Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com