Mary Suzanne ÔSuzie' Wimsatt Berger, 64, of Louisville, died on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Spencer Leo and Martha Elizabeth Fowler Wimsatt; brother, Lonnie Wimsatt; and brother-in-law, Errol Morrison.

She is survived by her children, Amy (Bill) Metzler, Kristen (Curt) Absher, Chad (Lauren) Berger and Cory (Missi) Berger; and their father, Larry Berger; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Jerry (Barbara), Jack (Martha) and Joe (Kim) Wimsatt, Connie (Art) Tonkinson, Janette (Richard) Wigginton and Rick (Janet) Wimsatt; and sister-in-law, Pam Wimsatt.

Visitation from 1-5 p.. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store