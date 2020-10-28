1/
Mary Suzanne Wimsatt "Suzie" Berger
Mary Suzanne ÔSuzie' Wimsatt Berger, 64, of Louisville, died on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Spencer Leo and Martha Elizabeth Fowler Wimsatt; brother, Lonnie Wimsatt; and brother-in-law, Errol Morrison.
She is survived by her children, Amy (Bill) Metzler, Kristen (Curt) Absher, Chad (Lauren) Berger and Cory (Missi) Berger; and their father, Larry Berger; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Jerry (Barbara), Jack (Martha) and Joe (Kim) Wimsatt, Connie (Art) Tonkinson, Janette (Richard) Wigginton and Rick (Janet) Wimsatt; and sister-in-law, Pam Wimsatt.
Visitation from 1-5 p.. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville.

Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
