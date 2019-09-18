Mary Virginia 'Ginni' Cox, 46, of Fairdale, died on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Cox; and sisters, Donna Sunken and Judy Mathery.
She is survived by her daughters, Kailey Morgan Walker and Makenna Brooke Miller; son, Christopher Robin Miller Jr.; father, Charles Logsdon; sisters, Kellye (Ray) Mattingly, Traci Cox Pierson and Staci Cox; significant other, Kenny Wright.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home, 285 S. Buckman Street, in Shepherdsville with a private burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery at a later date. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 23, 2019