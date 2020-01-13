Matthew 'Matt' Allen Peebles, 31, of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Matthew was born in Louisville on July 26, 1988. He was a devout member of Maryville Baptist Church and enjoyed remodeling homes with Celestial Designs.

Among those who preceded him in death were his paternal grandparents, Buddy R. and Shirley Ann Peebles; his maternal grandfather, Robert F. Baunach; and his uncle, Richard M. Baunach.

He is survived by his parents, Nathan and Becky Peebles; brother, Michael (Katherine) Anderson and Marshall (Ashley) Peebles; nieces and nephews, Kaylee, Andrew, Lily and Lucas; maternal grandmother, Jean Baunach; his distant cousin, Randle Patrick McMurphy; his loving church family at Maryville Baptist; and a host of other dear family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

