Matthew Allen "Matt" Peebles

Matthew 'Matt' Allen Peebles, 31, of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
Matthew was born in Louisville on July 26, 1988. He was a devout member of Maryville Baptist Church and enjoyed remodeling homes with Celestial Designs.
Among those who preceded him in death were his paternal grandparents, Buddy R. and Shirley Ann Peebles; his maternal grandfather, Robert F. Baunach; and his uncle, Richard M. Baunach.
He is survived by his parents, Nathan and Becky Peebles; brother, Michael (Katherine) Anderson and Marshall (Ashley) Peebles; nieces and nephews, Kaylee, Andrew, Lily and Lucas; maternal grandmother, Jean Baunach; his distant cousin, Randle Patrick McMurphy; his loving church family at Maryville Baptist; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 15, 2020
