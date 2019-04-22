Matthew Charles Robinson

Obituary
Send Flowers

Matthew Charles Robinson, 38, of Hillview, died on Friday, April 19, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Robinson.
He is survived by his mother, Alicia Murray; children, Matthew C. Robinson II, Micah Landrum Robinson and Isaac W.G. Robinson; fiance, Billie Churchill; sister, Netty Santana.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. Visitation after 4 p.m.. The family has chosen cremation.
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.