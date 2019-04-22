Matthew Charles Robinson, 38, of Hillview, died on Friday, April 19, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Robinson.
He is survived by his mother, Alicia Murray; children, Matthew C. Robinson II, Micah Landrum Robinson and Isaac W.G. Robinson; fiance, Billie Churchill; sister, Netty Santana.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. Visitation after 4 p.m.. The family has chosen cremation.
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 24, 2019