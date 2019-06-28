Maureen Lucy Miles, 93, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, June 28, 2019.

She was born on Dec. 21, 1925, in London, England. She was a charter member of Divine Savior Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mary Whitchurch; and stepsons, Danny and Gary Miles.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 18 years, Raymond Miles Jr.; daughter, Susan (James) Carpenter; sons, Peter Payne and Lawrence (Trish) Payne; step-daughter, Pam (William) Million; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a step daughter-in-law, Janice Miles.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Tuesday, July 2, at Divine Savior Lutheran Church in Shepherdsville with burial in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Monday, July 1, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway at John Harper Highway and after 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may go to Divine Savior Lutheran Church.

