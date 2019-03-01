Obituary

Maurice Edward Davis, 69, of Mount Washington, died on Feb. 28, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Nannie Davis.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda (Tucker) Davis; children, Pam (Troy) Cischke, Keith (Joy) Davis and Jason (Tiffany) Davis; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and siblings, William Davis, Louise Bryant, Cleo Jackson, Harry Davis, Betty Mahoney and Marie Jent.

Funeral services will be at Noon on Tuesday, March 5, at Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation from 2-7 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 4, 2019

