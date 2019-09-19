Mavis Elaine 'Mickey' Olson, 89, of Louisville, passed from this world on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Park Place in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Art Olson, for whom she had many happy memories; a brother, Bill Goodlett; and a sister, Nina H. Jackson.
Mickey leaves to cherish her memory, two children, Cindy Knoll and Guy Olson; three brothers, Clifton, Gerald and Wayne Goodlett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
While her journey on this Earth is over, she now has a new home with her God and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, Sept. 21, at First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction with Dr. James Cobban officiating. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation is after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 23, 2019