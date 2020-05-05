Melissa Fox, 47, of Lebanon Junction, died on Monday, May 4, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Wilma Evelyn 'Sue' Parsley Ryan; a nephew, Colton Ford; and grandparents.
She is survived by her two sons, Zachary Bennington and Ryan Fox; father, Harold Ryan; five sisters, Sharold (John) Moser, Rhonda (Jim) Tinnell, Pam (Punkin) Larimore, Paula (Joe) McDaniel and Robin (Doug) Steere; 20 nieces and nephews: and five great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services, burial and visitation will be private. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 11, 2020