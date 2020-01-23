Melissa May Elkins Hamblin, 46, of Brooks, died on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald J. Elkins Sr.; and her brother, Donald J. Elkins Jr.
She is survived by her son, Jacob Hamblin; a grandson; mother, Carolyn E. Elkins; significant other, Kevin Stewart; and sister, Tammy (Terry) Mathis.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Private burial will be held in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation after Noon on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 27, 2020