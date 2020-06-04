Melissa Renee Tingle, 50, of Mount Washington, died on Monday, June 1, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Owen Bethel and Jacqueline Danielle Seymour Bethel; and a brother, Ricky Bethel.

She is survived by her children, Kontrina (Billy Tinsley) Thorp, Danielle Walls, Amber Sowder and Jonathan (Megan) Sowder; 12 grandchildren; and siblings, Tina (Ronald) Jaramillo, Shelly (Terry) Vowels and Lloyd (Bobbi) Bethel Jr.

Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be after 3 p.m. on Saturday.



