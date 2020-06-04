Melissa Renee Tingle
Melissa Renee Tingle, 50, of Mount Washington, died on Monday, June 1, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Owen Bethel and Jacqueline Danielle Seymour Bethel; and a brother, Ricky Bethel.
She is survived by her children, Kontrina (Billy Tinsley) Thorp, Danielle Walls, Amber Sowder and Jonathan (Megan) Sowder; 12 grandchildren; and siblings, Tina (Ronald) Jaramillo, Shelly (Terry) Vowels and Lloyd (Bobbi) Bethel Jr.
Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

