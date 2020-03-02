Melvin Gene Hodge, 68, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, with family by his side.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served as an Air Traffic Controller. He was a graduate of United Electronics and a member of Full Gospel Christian Center.
He was preceded in death by his son, Chris Hodge; parents, Elvin and Mary Hodge; brothers, Elvin Ray and Larry Joe Hodge.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Samuels Hodge; children, Tammy (Russell) Browning, Brian Hodge, Damion (Mandy) Hodge, Amanda Tackett and Aaron (Lana) Hodge; his grandchildren, Timmy (Krystne) Browning, Michael (Jonathan) Hampton, Michael Osborne, Hailey and Kylie Hodge, Krysta and Jenna Hodge, Austin and Dalton Hodge, Bryant and Aubrey Cole, Lexie Hodge, along with Peyton and Cameron; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Hazel Shelton and Steve Hodge; along with a niece, Crystal Samuels, who helped him so much during his illness.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville. Bro. Tom Wolford will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday. Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 4, 2020