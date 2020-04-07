Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin L. Mingus. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin L. Mingus, 79, passed away on March 31, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 12, 1940, to the late Benny Gordon Mingus and Safronia Rebecca Yates in Four Corners, Ky.

Melvin grew up and worked on his family's 200-acre tobacco farm. He graduated in 1958 from Vine Grove High School, where he was a member of the Future Farmers of America. He joined the Army National Guard out of Louisville. He was a retired salesman, an avid sportsman and fisherman, volunteered at the Hill Top Senior Center in Vine Grove and enjoyed tending a big garden and planting flowers and trees.

He resided at the Sisters of Charity Nazareth in Bardstown, Ky., and loved playing cards and attending socials with many of the residents who will miss him greatly.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, five sisters, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Left to cherish him memory is his long-term partner, Marleen Buckler; former spouse, Vivian Salser Mingus; children, Steve (Kathy) Mingus, Chrystal (Mindy) Mingus, Sabrena (Chris) Garr and Michael Scott (Kristin) Mingus; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Dowell; sister-in-law, Virginia Mingus; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and personal care attendants, both inside and outside of Flaget Memorial Hospital. Many have gone above and beyond the call of duty to give him the best care possible and are truly heroes in their professions. A memorial and celebration of life will be planned later this summer.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family would request that you donate to Flaget Memorial Cancer Center, 4359 New Shepherdsville Road, Bardstown, Ky. 40004.

Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 8, 2020

