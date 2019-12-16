Michael D. Hudson, 52, of Louisville, died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his fathers, David Hudson and Bill Leger.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Hudson; daughter, Amanda Enyard; son, Tyler Hudson; sisters, Tammy (Tim) Vineyard and Kelly (Brian) Hecker; brother, Tommy Hudson; and sister-in-law, Sandra (D.J.) Nipper.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home, 285 S. Buckman St. in Shepherdsville, with cremation to follow. Visitation after 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 18, 2019