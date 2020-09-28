Michael Joseph Hofelich, 64, of Mount Washington, died on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Margaret (Cundiff) Hofelich; sisters, Virginia Mahoney and Margaret Branham; and brother, Andy Hofelich Jr.

He is survived by his children, Chad (Jenny) Gabbert, Jill (Mark) Stowe and Jenny (Jerid) Smith; five grandchildren; and siblings, Martha Carey, Joyce Carey, Jean Hilbert, Judy Blissett, Jimmy Hofelich and Rick Hofelich.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Visitation will be after Noon on Friday.



