1/
Michael Joseph Hofelich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Joseph Hofelich, 64, of Mount Washington, died on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Margaret (Cundiff) Hofelich; sisters, Virginia Mahoney and Margaret Branham; and brother, Andy Hofelich Jr.
He is survived by his children, Chad (Jenny) Gabbert, Jill (Mark) Stowe and Jenny (Jerid) Smith; five grandchildren; and siblings, Martha Carey, Joyce Carey, Jean Hilbert, Judy Blissett, Jimmy Hofelich and Rick Hofelich.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Visitation will be after Noon on Friday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
123 Winning Colors Drive
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
502-538-2500
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved