Michael Wayne Clark

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Wayne Clark.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Michael Wayne Clark, 68, of Taylorsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1951, in Louisville, Ky. Mr. Clark was a project manager for Quantum Enterprises.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry 'Bud' and Margaret Clark; brother, Larry Clark; sister-in-law, Norma Clark; and his beloved dogs, Maggie Mae, Buddy Lee and D.O.G.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 45 years, Sharrian 'Sue' Clark; children, Sean (Kelly) Clark, Angie (Larry) Yost, Brian (Jackie) Clark, Jeremy Clark, Shannon Patrick and Michael (Reba) Clark; pets, Jessie Rae and Mackenzie Allen; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald Clark Sr. and Doug 'Randy' (Laura) Clark; and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks-Mount Washington (Highway 44 East at 123 Winning Colors Drive) with burial in Valley Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Spencer County Animal Shelter. TAP.TAP.TAP (I love you)
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.