Michael Wayne Clark, 68, of Taylorsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 4, 1951, in Louisville, Ky. Mr. Clark was a project manager for Quantum Enterprises.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry 'Bud' and Margaret Clark; brother, Larry Clark; sister-in-law, Norma Clark; and his beloved dogs, Maggie Mae, Buddy Lee and D.O.G.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 45 years, Sharrian 'Sue' Clark; children, Sean (Kelly) Clark, Angie (Larry) Yost, Brian (Jackie) Clark, Jeremy Clark, Shannon Patrick and Michael (Reba) Clark; pets, Jessie Rae and Mackenzie Allen; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald Clark Sr. and Doug 'Randy' (Laura) Clark; and a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks-Mount Washington (Highway 44 East at 123 Winning Colors Drive) with burial in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Spencer County Animal Shelter. TAP.TAP.TAP (I love you)

