Michael Wayne Mayes
Michael Wayne Mayes, 66, died on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
He was a retired sales representative and currently a package handler for UPS.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Isabella Grace and Ethan Jarvis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Tina Mayes; children, Steven (Jenny) Mayes, Heath Mayes, Gary (Amanda) Mayes, Michael (Jessica) Mayes and Tiffany Mayes; grandchildren, Sophia, Gabrielle, Jacob, Caleb, Tucker, Ava, Lucius, Chloe and Serenity; father, Wavy (Bonnie); mother, Betty Taylor; and siblings, Shirley (Danny) Meredith, Joseph (Debbie) Mayes and Winona (Anthony) Ridgway.
His celebration of life was held on Monday, Oct. 19, at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapel with burial in Bethany Cemetery.

Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
