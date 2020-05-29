Michelle Lee Curtsinger, 45, of Shepherdsville passed away recently.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie and Dolly Glidewell Curtsinger.

She is survived by her sister, Donna Strickland.

Cremation was chosen with no services scheduled at this time.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.



