Michelle (Chelle) Peacock, 42, of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, April 25, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gregory Gromadzki.
She is survived by her son, Phaelen King; mother, Diane Woods; father, Joe Woods; sisters, Terri Peacock and Monica (Andrew) Gromadzki-Rusch.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 6, 2019