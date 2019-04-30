Michelle Peacock

Michelle (Chelle) Peacock, 42, of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gregory Gromadzki.
She is survived by her son, Phaelen King; mother, Diane Woods; father, Joe Woods; sisters, Terri Peacock and Monica (Andrew) Gromadzki-Rusch.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 6, 2019
