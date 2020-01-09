Mildred Inez Collett, 90, passed away at her home on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was a retired housekeeper with Yudofsky Furriers, founder and vice president of the Full Gospel Assembly Foundation, along with her husband were founders of Full Gospel Assembly Church, founders of the old Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry of Shepherdsville and a member of Evangel World Prayer Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene 'Bro. Gene' Collett; her parents, Oscar Lee and Alberta Wilson; her children, Jay Thibideau, Janet Hefty and Everett Paul Collett; her siblings, Diz, Mary Jane, Robert, Godfrey Arnold, Charles 'Peanuts', Patrick, Esther Lee, Helen, Tinie and Rosie.

She is survived by her children, Linda (Dale) Schroll of Fort Myers, Fla., Connie (Michael) Ray of Salem, Ind., Floyd Eugene Collett of Shepherdsville and Michelle (Brian) Rea of LaGrange; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Collett of Mount Washington; son-in-law, Paul Hefty of St. Petersburg, Fla.; sisters, Betty Cole of Marysville, Ind., and Joy Lagerhorn of Clarksville, Ind.; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with the Rev. Tom Wolford officiating. Burial was in Bethany Cemetery in Louisville.

