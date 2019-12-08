Millie Anderson, 55, of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Gladys Wheeler; and a brother, Cecil Lynn Miller.
She is survived by her children, Alexis and Andrew Anderson; brother, Mike (Donna) Moore; sister, Brenda (Owen) Chancellor.
A celebration of Millie's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Journey Christian Church, 416 S. Buckman Street, Shepherdsville. Visitation after 3 p.m. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 11, 2019