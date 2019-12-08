Millie Anderson

Obituary
Millie Anderson, 55, of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Gladys Wheeler; and a brother, Cecil Lynn Miller.
She is survived by her children, Alexis and Andrew Anderson; brother, Mike (Donna) Moore; sister, Brenda (Owen) Chancellor.
A celebration of Millie's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Journey Christian Church, 416 S. Buckman Street, Shepherdsville. Visitation after 3 p.m. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 11, 2019
