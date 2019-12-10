Millie Anderson

Service Information
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY
40047
(502)-538-4228
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Journey Christian Church
416 S. Buckman Street
Shepherdsville, KY
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Journey Christian Church
416 S. Buckman Street
Shepherdsville, KY
Obituary
Millie Anderson, 55, of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Gladys Wheeler; and a brother, Cecil Lynn Miller.
She is survived by her children, Alexis and Andrew Anderson; brother, Mike (Donna) Moore; sister, Brenda (Owen) Chancellor.
A celebration of Millie's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Journey Christian Church, 416 S. Buckman Street, Shepherdsville. Visitation after 3 p.m. McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt in Mount Washington was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 11, 2019
