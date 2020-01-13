Milton E. Price, husband of 61 years to Carolyn Sue (Bracy) Price and father of four, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in their home, surrounded by family.

In life, Milton was a Teamster working primarily with Pepsi Cola for 33 years and then retiring later from Ryder Trucking. Milton loved hunting and vegetable gardening.

Milton was dedicated to his family. He had faith in God seven days a week and worshipped him at the Shepherdsville Gospel Chapel, Gospel of the Truth Church in Louisville and Mount Hebron Church in Leitchfield, and daily in his every day life.

Milton was born on Sept. 26, 1939, to Orin Lee Price and Missouri Ann (Skaggs) Price in Green County, Ky. He was the youngest of 11 children.

Milton was preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia, Lily, Mildred, Mazie, Thelma; and brothers, Shelby, Alfred, Joe, William and Paul; and his parents.

Milton is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sue Price; children, Cindy (Steven) Young, Milton (Janet) Price Jr., Duane (Kitty) Price and Jennifer (Timmy) Frye; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; with two great-great-grandchildren due soon.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, with burial in Brookland Cemetery, 4895 North Preston Highway. Services will be performed by Bro. George Blevins and Bro. Jimmy Douthitt.

Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, and after 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home, 285 S. Buckman St. Shepherdsville.

