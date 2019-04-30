Mona Jones, 85, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Green Meadows.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Inez Basham; brother, Ron Basham; and granddaughter, Heather Still.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Carl Jones; children, Linda Moch and Richard (Rosanne) Gundersen; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville. Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 3, at Brookland Cemetery. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 6, 2019