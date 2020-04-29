Monica Louise Horton, 61, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, with her family by her side.
Monica was preceded in death by her parents, John Russell Beam and Beulah Baker.
She is survived by her husband, Joel Andrew Horton; children, Billy Ray Humphrey Jr. of Shepherdsville, Danielle Nicole Horton of Shepherdsville, Brittany Michelle (Kevin) Brock of Lebanon Junction and Brooke Rose Horton of Shepherdsville; her siblings, John Beam of Shepherdsville, Liz Beam of Louisville and Jeannette Tipton of Shepherdsville; her grandchildren, Marley Humphrey, Max Humphrey, Autumn Jaggers, Chloe Jaggers, Kayla Richardson and Emma Brock.
Cremation was chosen by the family. Maraman Billings Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.maramanbillings.com
Published in The Pioneer News on May 4, 2020