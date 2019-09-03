Montie Stephen Biven, 62, of Mount Washington, died on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Bessie Biven; a sister, Ann Schmidt; and a brother, James Spratt.
He is survived by sisters, Belinda 'Susie' Hebst and Robin (Al) Graham; brothers, Leslie Gale (Jolene) Biven and Bobby (Julie) Spratt.
< Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
