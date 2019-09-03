Montie Stephen Biven

Service Information
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-955-6304
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Obituary
Montie Stephen Biven, 62, of Mount Washington, died on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Bessie Biven; a sister, Ann Schmidt; and a brother, James Spratt.
He is survived by sisters, Belinda 'Susie' Hebst and Robin (Al) Graham; brothers, Leslie Gale (Jolene) Biven and Bobby (Julie) Spratt.
< Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 4, 2019
