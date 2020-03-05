Myrtle B. Harrod, 87, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe F. Brock and Elizabeth Couch Moore; granddaughters, Loretta Baker and Amy Neace; siblings, Charles F. Brock, Henry Brock and Orga Brock; and former husband, Joseph Pike.
She is survived by her son, James (Laura) Neace; three grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Hebron Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 9, 2020