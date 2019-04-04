Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Jane Dennis. View Sign

Nancy Jane Dennis, 93, of Lebanon Junction, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at her home.

She was a member of Temple Hill Apostolic Church in Boston and Dusty Acres House of Prayers in Lebanon Junction.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Garvin Dennis; two sons, Bobby Dennis and James E. 'Lucky' Dennis; a grandson, David Dennis; a great-granddaughter, Victoria Mattingly; her parents, John and Grace Hodge Underwood; a son-in-law, Gary Blair; and a daughter-in-law, Karen Dennis.

She is survived by two sons, Danny Dale (Nena) Dennis and Chris Cole; a daughter, Mary Blair; three daughters-in-law, Amy Dennis, Carol Newton and Sandy Stopher; a sister, Estelle (Bobby) Gowen; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Dusty Acres House of Prayers with the Rev. Harold Decker, the Rev. Bruce Perry and Bro. Russell Laswell officiating. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation from 3-8 p.m. on Friday at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

