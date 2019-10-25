Nancy 'Goff' Keith, 82, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lovell and Palus Goff; husband, Joseph H. Keith Sr.; four sisters; and eight brothers.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph H. (Miranda) Keith Jr., Matthew Keith; daughter, Telisa (Bobby) Aubrey; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, Oct. 28, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 28, 2019