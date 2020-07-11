Nathan A. Peebles, 61, of Hillview, returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 9, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Va., on April 29, 1959, to the late Buddy R. Pebbles and Shirley Ann Peebles. He was a devout member of Maryville Baptist Church, he loved to read his scriptures and study the word of God. He served in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer and he was a Kentucky Colonel.

Mr. Peebles joined his beloved son, Matthew Allen Peebles, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his loving wife, Becky Peebles; children, Marshall (Ashley) Peebles and Michael (Katherine) Anderson; grandchildren, Kaylee, Andrew, Lily and Lucas; siblings, Buddy R. (Jan) Peebles Jr., Janet Matthews, Michael D. (Betty) Pebbles, Mary Margaret (Danny) Jeffries and Shelia (John) Casey; mother-in-law, Jean Baunach; his Maryville Baptist Church family; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 13, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Family and friends may pay their respects after 10 a.m. on Monday.

The family requests expressions of sympathy may take the form contributions to Fairhaven Men's Home in honor of his son, Matthew A. Peebles.



