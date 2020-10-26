Nell Porter, 101, of Mount Washington, returned to the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Baptist Health.

She was the former Nell Bell, a teacher in the Bullitt County Public Schools for 33 years and was a lifelong member of the Mount Washington United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bland Porter; a brother, Marvin Bell; and sisters, Myra Shriver, Sara Crumbacker and Mary Tyler 'Bebe' Hamilton.

Nell is survived by her daughter, Jan (David) Grimsby; a granddaughter, Michelle Smith; and two great-grandsons, Talan Smith and Caden Smith.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial to follow in Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to her church.



