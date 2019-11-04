Nettie Ruth Fox, 81, of Okolona, died on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Woods; husband, Vondearl Fox; and grandson, Roger Dale Husband.
She is survived by her daughters, Deanna (Ronnie) Richardson, Bonnie (Roger) Husband and Donna (Steve) McCubbin; son, Howard Fox; stepchildren, Lorna Fox, Louis (Maria) Fox, Paul (Laura) Fox and David Fox; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and seven brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Beckman Street in Shepherdsville with burial in Brookland Cemetery at a later date. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, and after 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Nov. 6, 2019