Send Flowers Obituary

Niles Harold Leach Jr., 79, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, with his family by his side.

Harold was born on Nov. 26, 1940, in Roanoke, Va. He worked 27 years with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. After retiring, he worked with Hospice of Louisville for many years and truly enjoyed helping others.

He was also a proud Kentucky Colonel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Niles Harold Sr. and Ida Leach; and a brother, Douglas Leach.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Leach; his children, Laura Leach (Joseph Thomas) Van Vactor of Shepherdsville, Sam Lee (Melissa) Byard of Franklin, Ky., and Samuel (Terri) Wright of Shepherdsville; siblings, Shirley (Bill) Cheatwood of Lynchburg, Va.; and a sister-in-law, Loretta Leach of Versailles; grandchildren, Emily (Jim) Wise, Samuel Leach, Erin (Justin) Capps, Wade Byard, William (Kalyi) Byard, Hailey Peacock, Noah Vanvactor, Sierra Ailes and Gavin Byard; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville.

In lieu of flowers, Harold's favorite food was the giant jar of Jif Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter with Ritz Crackers. Please bring a jar and a box to the visitation and it will be donated in Bullitt County where he worked to help families and children in need.

Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 1, 2020

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Pioneer News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close