Noah Jeffrey Shaw, 20, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Howard and Geneva Houser.
He is survived by his mother, Tonya Shaw; father, Jeff Shaw; and brother, Nicholas Shepherd.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Nov. 4, 2019