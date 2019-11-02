Noah Jeffrey Shaw

Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-957-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Obituary
Noah Jeffrey Shaw, 20, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Howard and Geneva Houser.
He is survived by his mother, Tonya Shaw; father, Jeff Shaw; and brother, Nicholas Shepherd.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Nov. 4, 2019
