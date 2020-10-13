1/
Norma Jean Austin Batsel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jean Austin Batsel, 90, of Lexington, died on Sept. 29, 2020.
She was a native of Bullitt County but had lived in Lexington for 30 years, where she worked as office manager for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association for 25 1/2 years. Here beloved husband, William M. Batsel Sr., preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 1998. They were married for 27 1/2 years. She remained a member of the Shepherdsville Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Lucille Bergen Brickle; two sons, William M. Batsel Jr. and David Batsel; and a granddaughter, Carolyn Batsel Buckles.
She is survived by her loving companion of 12 years, Jimmy Banta, of Lexington; son, Greg (Stacy) Austin of Lexington; daughter, Barbara Ann (Bob) Knight of Marietta, Ga.; sister, Jo Ann Hardy-Goodlett of Shepherdsville; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved