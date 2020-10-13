Norma Jean Austin Batsel, 90, of Lexington, died on Sept. 29, 2020.

She was a native of Bullitt County but had lived in Lexington for 30 years, where she worked as office manager for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association for 25 1/2 years. Here beloved husband, William M. Batsel Sr., preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 1998. They were married for 27 1/2 years. She remained a member of the Shepherdsville Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Lucille Bergen Brickle; two sons, William M. Batsel Jr. and David Batsel; and a granddaughter, Carolyn Batsel Buckles.

She is survived by her loving companion of 12 years, Jimmy Banta, of Lexington; son, Greg (Stacy) Austin of Lexington; daughter, Barbara Ann (Bob) Knight of Marietta, Ga.; sister, Jo Ann Hardy-Goodlett of Shepherdsville; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



