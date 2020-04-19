Norma Jean Beaulieu, 78, of Lebanon Junction, died on Friday, April 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Florence Welker Conlin; brother, Charles Conlin; and sister, Donna Ritchie.
She is survived by her husband, Authur Robert Beaulieu; sons, William (Marti) Beaulieu, Robert (Elizabeth) Beaulieu, George (Sue) Beaulieu and Michael (Susan) Beaulieu; sister, Mary Bischoff; four grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Services, visitation and burial will be private. Condolences may go to www.trowbridgefh.com
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 22, 2020