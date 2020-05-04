Norma Jean Edwards, 72, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 20, 1947, in Louisville to the late James Beechboard and Louise Sweazy Dunlap.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers and sisters, Bobby Williamson, Betty Auslan, Charles Sullivan and Barbara Cundiff.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Larry Edwards; sons, Donnie (Cesilee) Franklin and Gary (Sandy) Franklin; stepson, Wayne Edwards; grandson, Michael Trevor Edwards; great-grandson, Sawyer Edwards; sister, Joyce Nether; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. All services will be private due to COVID-19.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 6, 2020