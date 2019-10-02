Norma Jeanne Gentry

Obituary
Norma Jeanne Gentry, 87, of Mount Washington, died on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the Masonic Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Dale Gentry.
She is survived by a son, Michael Dale Gentry; three daughters, Rhonda Moore, Karyn Hoops and Susan (Phil) Sadler; a brother, Shirley Armstrong; a sister, Carolyn Robinson; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 7, 2019
