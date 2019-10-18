Norman 'Gene' Eugene Dillander, 69, of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Dillander; parents, Phillip and Ernestine Dillander; and siblings, Vernon Dillander, Helen Richard, J.E. Dillander, Ruby Brown, Phillip Dillander Jr. and Billy Dillander.
He is survived by his children, Joshua Dillander, Bridgett Driver, Angie Bryant and Michelle Myers; siblings, Joanie Thompson, Louise Hastings and Roger Dillander; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 23, 2019