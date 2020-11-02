1/
Norman Vernon Clark
Norman Vernon Clark, 76, of Mount Washington, died on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Jewish Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Patrick Anderson; a brother, Jackie Clark; and brother-in-law, Billy Wyatt.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; two children, Mindy (Scott) Vincent and Mike (Jackie) Clark; stepchildren, Kyle Ernst, Kelly Ernst, Stacy Kern and Casie Spegal; sister, JoAnn Wyatt; brother, Larry Hardin; sister-in-law, Bonnie Clark; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Thursday, Nov. 5, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial in Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
