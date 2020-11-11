Olive Stevenson Williams went to be with Jesus on Nov. 8, 2020, with family by her side. She was 81.
She left behind a son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Cindy Stevenson of Indianapolis; a daughter and son-in-law, Sonia and Jeff Poynter of Danville, Ind., and a husband, Verne Williams of Flushing, Mich.
Olive grew up in the rolling hills of Pulaski County, Ky., on her parents' dairy farm. Her parents, Melvin and Edna Whitis, welcomed her to Heaven along with her first husband, James Stevenson Taylor, and her brother, Norman Whitis.
She was the oldest of four siblings, Melvin Jr. Whitis, Norman Whitis, Joan Taylor and Joyce Meece, and often spoke of caring for them at a wee age.
Olive graduated high school, studied education at Campbellsville University and Nazareth College, then went on to receive her Masters of Education at Spalding University. So many students passed through her class and she valued each one with a passion. Olive focused on the kids who were often passed over or forgotten. In 1984, she became Kentucky State Teacher of the Year and went on to become a Kentucky Colonel.
In the summers, she took her five grandkids, Jonah, Eli, Sarah, Caleb and Hannah, upon grand adventures. Their stories and time with her made her smile and the kids laugh. From playing kickball in a graveyard at a VBS, fireworks hurling toward Grandma Olive and to putting frogs in beds, Grandma Olive and the kids cherished every minute of it.
Who was Olive? It's hard to sum her up in just a few paragraphs and sentences. She was cherished deep than these mere words can say.
Olive read historical fiction and murder mysteries. Agatha Christie was one of her favorites. With just a glance, she cold name the trees. She made the best fried potatoes. Often, she prayed while washing the evening dishes. She wore her hair short, always. Hundreds of students came through her classroom and she taught many of them to read. She thought fried bologna was delicious. She enjoyed watching Murder She Wrote, Diagnosis Murder and never missed Let's Make a Deal. On occasion, she made the family dog biscuits and gravy. When the microwave first came on the scene, she took microwave cooking classes. She allowed a teenage girl to move in with the family and epitomized the life of Christ with her. She fancied Coke and had to have dessert at every dinner. She adored crazy socks and wore them regularly. She was a born-again believer who loved Jesus.
We welcome you to add to and remember these moments with your family and loved ones.
In the spring, per her request for a party, the family plans on holding a Life Celebration with cake, music and balloons. We plan on sharing stories and memories of this amazing lady who impacted so many over the years. She will be missed by all those she left behind.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to either the Alzheimer's Association
or Operation Christmas Child of Samaritan's Purse.