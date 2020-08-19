Oliver Alan Kays, infant son of Shelby Clarkson and Jacob Kays, died on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Shelia Goodwin, Curtis Moore, Robert and Margie Clarkson, Frank and Marcella Kays.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Raelynn Clarkson, Jaidin Kays and Elizabeth Kays; grandparents, Rich and Stephanie Curtsinger, Glenn (DeDe) Kays and Mary Lacer; great-grandmother, Betty Lacer; aunt, Kelli Curtsinger; uncles, Rodney Lacer II, Christian Kays and Josh Kays.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. on Saturday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store