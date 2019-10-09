Opal Christine Knopp Brown, 95, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
She was born on Feb. 4, 1924, at the late Herbert and Flora Knopp.
She retired after 30 years as a nurse's aid at St. Anthony Hospital in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Flora Knopp; a son, Mitch (Tina) Brooks; a granddaughter, Shannon M. Brooks; her loving husband, Charlie Brown; sisters, Elizabeth D. Paulin and Mary Etta Boone; and brothers, Louis Lee Knopp Sr., Ronnie C. Knopp and Michael H. Knopp.
She is survived by her children, Brenda S. (Woodie) Davis, Ronnie T. (Connie) Carman and Sandra L. (George) Cunningham; sisters, Darlene (Barney) Maraman and Jean (J.B.) Latham; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Oct. 7, at Owen Funeral Home with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 14, 2019