Opaline (Woods) Roark, 88, of Hillview, died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
She was preceded in each by her husband, Lester Roark; infant son, Larry, parents, Eva and Clarence Woods; sisters, Olene Bailey, Oleta Morgan and Omega Holbrook; and brother, Benny Denzil Woods.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Fred) Marcum and Delynn (John) Paris; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Kathleen Potts; and brothers, Darrell Woods, Clarence Woods and Harold Woods.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, July 8, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway and John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Hebron Cemetery. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 11 a.m. on Monday.
