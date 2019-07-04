Opalene Roark

Service Information
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-957-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Obituary
Opaline (Woods) Roark, 88, of Hillview, died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
She was preceded in each by her husband, Lester Roark; infant son, Larry, parents, Eva and Clarence Woods; sisters, Olene Bailey, Oleta Morgan and Omega Holbrook; and brother, Benny Denzil Woods.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Fred) Marcum and Delynn (John) Paris; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Kathleen Potts; and brothers, Darrell Woods, Clarence Woods and Harold Woods.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, July 8, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway and John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Hebron Cemetery. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 11 a.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on July 8, 2019
