Orville R. Crigler, 75, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, June 29, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Crigler; parents, Henry and Lucy (Froman) Crigler; son, J.C. Crigler; grandson, Colton Crigler; and brother, Richard Crigler.

He is survived by his so, Sam (Kim) Franke; daughters, Judith (Donnie) Bowman and Margaret Crigler; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Bobby (Karen) Crigler and Joe Crigler.

A prayer service will be hellcat 8 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. A memorial visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday at Hardy-Close Funeral Home.



