Orville R. Crigler
Orville R. Crigler, 75, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, June 29, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Crigler; parents, Henry and Lucy (Froman) Crigler; son, J.C. Crigler; grandson, Colton Crigler; and brother, Richard Crigler.
He is survived by his so, Sam (Kim) Franke; daughters, Judith (Donnie) Bowman and Margaret Crigler; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Bobby (Karen) Crigler and Joe Crigler.
A prayer service will be hellcat 8 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. A memorial visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday at Hardy-Close Funeral Home.

Published in The Pioneer News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
