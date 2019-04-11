Pamela Sue Phillips Dennis, 67, of Lebanon Junction, died on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Baptist Health of Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Joe Dennis; parents, C.A. and Mildred Cross Phillips; a sister, Kay Dennis; and her stepchildren, Charlotte Munger, Debra Gillis and Michael Walkup.
She is survived by her son, Johnny Dennis; daughters, Karen (Sol) Hubbard, Melanie (Justin) McBride, Joann (David) Frost and Linda Kinney; a brother, Jerry (Betty) Jones; and numerous grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen and a graveside service will be held at a later date at Campground Cemetery in Poetry, Texas. Keppel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.
Kappel Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 15, 2019