Pamela Sue Phillips Dennis, 67, of Lebanon Junction, died on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Baptist Health of Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Joe Dennis; parents, C.A. and Mildred Cross Phillips; a sister, Kay Dennis; and her stepchildren, Charlotte Munger, Debra Gillis and Michael Walkup.
She is survived by her son, Johnny Dennis; daughters, Karen (Sol) Hubbard, Melanie (Justin) McBride, Joann (David) Frost and Linda Kinney; a brother, Jerry (Betty) Jones; and numerous grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen and a graveside service will be held at a later date at Campground Cemetery in Poetry, Texas. Keppel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 15, 2019
