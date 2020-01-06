Pamela Sue Simmons, 69, of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. < br /> She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Dot Mattingly; husband, Walter 'Buzz' Simmons Jr.; daughter, Tonya Donaldson.
She is survived by four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville.
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 8, 2020